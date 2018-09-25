Chuck Liddell says he will hang up his gloves for the last time if Tito Ortiz can defeat him.

On Nov. 24, Liddell and Ortiz will clash for the third time. Despite going 2-0 against Ortiz, Liddell wants to stop “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” one more time. The two will collide inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. It’ll headline the first professional mixed martial arts event under Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

Chuck Liddell Says he Will Retire For Good if Tito Ortiz Beats Him

Following a press conference hyping up his third bout with Ortiz, “The Iceman” told Radio Rahim of Seconds Out that he’ll walk away from the sport of MMA if he can beat Ortiz a third time:

“I’m fighting again. When I started getting back in shape, if I decided to fight I said I was gonna do two or three more after that. I got in shape, I’m ready to go. My body’s firing great. Everything’s going great and I’m ready to fight. This is just a great warm-up fight. (There’s) not a better tuneup fight than him. I mean he’s someone I’m better than at everything, so it’s a great tuneup fight for me. If he beats me, I have no business being back in the ring again. If he beats me, I’m done.”

The two certainly haven’t cooled down their trash talking over the years. Ortiz called Liddell a shell of a man, while Liddell said he’ll enjoy knocking out his rival for a third time. MMA News will continue to provide coverage of Liddell vs. Ortiz III leading up to fight night.

Do you think Chuck Liddell will stick to his word if he loses to Tito Ortiz?