Chuck Liddell says it’s almost time for another knockout victory over Tito Ortiz.

Liddell and Ortiz are set to meet for a third time on Nov. 24. “The Iceman” already has two stoppages over “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy.” Their third encounter will take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. It’ll be held under Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

Chuck Liddell Says he Will Enjoy Knocking Out Tito Ortiz Again

During a press conference earlier today, both men had a chance to get some words out. Ortiz fired the first shots at Liddell. Of course, “The Iceman” responded (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I know you’re hoping I’m a shell of the man that I was, because that’s the only way he’d have a chance at beating me. But he’s going to find out real quick that I’m not. … I still hit just as hard. I still wrestle just as hard. And he’s going to get knocked out. I’m excited to prove to everyone that I’m not too old. You can do anything you put your mind to. I will be there, I will be in shape, and I will be ready. This guy’s going to get knocked out, and I am going to enjoy it.”

This will be the first mixed martial arts event under Golden Boy Promotions. De La Hoya has said that he is disgusted by the current pay structure in MMA, which is why he’s now dabbled into the sport. De La Hoya has claimed that Liddell and Ortiz will be paid what they deserve.

Do you think Chuck Liddell gets another stoppage over Tito Ortiz?