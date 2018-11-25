Chuck Liddell Speaks On His Loss To Tito Ortiz In Third Encounter

Chuck Liddell didn’t waste much time talking about his knockout loss to Tito Ortiz.

Liddell and Ortiz did battle for a third time last night (Nov. 24). The two headlined the first mixed martial arts event under Golden Boy Promotions. Ortiz knocked out Liddell in the first round to put “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” on the board against his rival.

Chuck Liddell Reacts To KO Loss In Return

Liddell took to Instagram to speak on being stopped by Ortiz:

“Come home with your shield or on it! Train, live and fight like a warrior. I wish I had performed better tonight for all the incredible people who came to support me. I came up against all odds and I trained like a beast. My only regret is the friends and family that I wanted to win for. I love all of you! I will be at Nightingale tonight to celebrate before I head to my friend s house for an epic after party. Thank you so much for all the love and support.”

Liddell vs. Ortiz III took place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. There was other action on the card including Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor. Winn turned in a one-sided performance, defeating Lawlor via unanimous decision. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Gleison Tibau and Efrain Escudero also did battle. Tibau went home with the split decision victory.

