Chuck Liddell & Tito Ortiz Sign Contract For Third Bout

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz will fight for the third time.

After negotiations with Golden Boy Promotions, Liddell and Ortiz have put pen to paper. ESPN reported the news this morning (June 2). The two are set to clash later this year. There is no word on a date or location, but more details will be announced soon.

This will mark the first MMA event under Golden Boy Promotions. Liddell vs. Ortiz III will be on pay-per-view. Oscar De La Hoya released the following statement:

“I’m proud to announce we’ve signed a deal for the fight between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. This will be huge for sports fans around the world. Ortiz and Liddell are two of the most recognized fighters in MMA history. They are legends in the sport. Everyone remembers their rivalry helped put the sport on the map, and we’re excited to host the next and final chapter of this historic rivalry.”

Liddell revealed his bout with Ortiz will be taking place inside a cage. He said the following to ESPN:

“It feels great to sign a deal, to be honest with you, it’s as exciting as I knew it would be. Golden Boy offers something different. We’re partners in this. And I never get sick of punching Tito.”

Ortiz followed that up by saying “The Iceman” is the only fighter in his sights:

“I’m only interested in fighting Chuck at this time. If anything, the rivalry is worse than it ever was. This isn’t made for TV. This is as real as it gets.”

Liddell already holds two victories over Ortiz. “The Iceman” was able to earn two TKO wins over “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” under the UFC banner. With that said, Liddell hasn’t competed since June 2010. Ortiz’s last fight was back in Jan. 2017.

Will you be watching Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III?