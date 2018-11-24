Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Salaries Released

Salaries for Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III are now known to the public.

Tomorrow night (Nov. 24), Liddell and Ortiz will do battle for the third time. The bout will take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This will be the first professional mixed martial arts event under Golden Boy Promotions.

The Salaries For Liddell vs. Ortiz III

Aaron Bronsteter took to Twitter to reveal the event’s salaries. You can peep the numbers below:

Chuck Liddell: $250,000 (no win bonus)

Tito Ortiz: $200,000 (no win bonus)

Tom Lawlor: $25,000 (no win bonus)

Deron Winn: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)

Efrain Escudero: $10,000 ($10,000 win bonus)

Gleison Tibau: $10,000 ($10,000 win bonus)

Walel Watson: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)

Ricardo Palacios: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)

Albert Morales: $2,500 ($2,500 win bonus)

James Barnes: $2,500 ($2,500 win bonus)

Oscar Cota: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)

Jay Silva: $5,000 ($5,000 win bonus)

Fernie Garcia: $1,500 ($1,500 win bonus)

Joe Roye: $1,250 ($1,250 win bonus)

Jose Huerta: $1,250 ($1,250 win bonus)

Francisco Estrada: $1,000 ($1,000 win bonus)

Keith Berry: $3,000 ($3,000 win bonus)

Joseph Henle: $3,000 ($3,000 win bonus)

Craig Wilkerson: $1,500 ($1,500 win bonus)

Joshua Jones: $1,500 ($1,500 win bonus)

Johnny Cisneros: $2,000 ($2,000 win bonus)

Dave Terrel: $2,500 ($2,500 win bonus)

Oscar De La Hoya recently claimed that Liddell and Ortiz will be getting career-high paydays for tomorrow night’s action. It isn’t true if you’re going based off salaries alone as Liddell made $500,000 in disclosed pay for his last bout at UFC 115. Ortiz’s salary for his last bout was $300,000 under the Bellator banner. Where it all adds up will be through pay-per-view buys, but a high number isn’t a guarantee.

Do any of the numbers from the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III salaries surprise you?