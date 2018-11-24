Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Nov. 24)



The Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 (see weigh-ins here) results are coming at you live tonight (Nov. 24).

Liddell and Ortiz will collide for a third time inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This will be the mixed martial arts debut of Golden Boy Promotions. Both men are coming out of retirement for this bout with Liddell returning to action for the first time since June 2010.

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Results

We’ve got a live stream of the Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 prelims above. That stream will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The featured bouts on the stream will be Fernie Garcia vs. Joe Roye and Dave Terrel vs. Johnny Cisneros. The first bout is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET, so join us for live coverage. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET.

Below are the Liddell vs. Ortiz III results. Keep refreshing this page for live updates:

Main Card (PPV/9 p.m. ET)

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz

Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor

Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero

Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios

Albert Morales vs. James Barnes

Jay Silva def. Oscar Cota via technical submission (arm triangle) – R3, 2:13

Prelims (6 p.m. ET Not Televised/8 p.m. ET Fite TV)

Johnny Cisneros def. Dave Terrel via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Fernie Garcia def. Joe Roye via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 2:48

Joseph Henle vs. Keith Berry**

Craig Wilkerson vs. Joshua Jones**

Leandro Gomes vs. Gustavo Lopez**

Francisco Estrada def. Jose Huerta via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 2:47

Noah Christy def. Casey Smith via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)*

Josh Wang Kim def. Johnny Robles via TKO (punches) – R2, 1:56*

Mary Almario def. Tyler Schaefer via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)*

John Wang Kim def. Mauro Gutierrez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)*

Julianna Miller def. Sidney Trillo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)*

*- These were amateur bouts

**- These bouts didn’t take place before the PPV card began