Cindy Dandois Allegedly Attacked Outside Home by Ex-Boyfriend

Former Invicta and UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight Cindy Dandois was allegedly assaulted by her ex-boyfriend last Friday outside of her Belgium home.

In an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, Dandois stated that the attack she suffered was prompted by a bad breakup between herself and her ex (Translation via MMA Fighting):

“He did not accept that I want to move on and just stay friends,” Dandois said. “It’s jealousy. He threatened me all the time, but I never took his threats seriously. Until he comes to my door.”

Dandois posted graphic images of the injuries she sustained on her Facebook page. Witnesses state that the Dandois’ attacker used a key during the assault, which was the chief catalyst for the injuries she sustained.

“It will be a scar for life,” Dandois told Het Laatste Nieuws. “I hope that they can straighten my nose. I should have taken his threats seriously from the beginning, but I always hoped he would calm down. Wrong.”

Cindy Dandois implied that she would not pursue any charges against the attacker, but instead only wishes that the two can now severe all ties without any future interaction:

“We are all human beings, we all make mistakes,” Dandois said. “I hope he realizes it and pulls himself together. He does not have to be sent to prison. Leave me alone, that’s all. In any case, I’m not going to get myself down. I’m not one to mope in a crying corner. Fortunately, I’m still here. It could have ended otherwise.”

Cindy Dandois last competed on November 15 in a win over Bethany Christensen at an event titled, “Conquest of the Cage” in Spokane, Washington, a year to the day after defeating Olga Rubin at Bellator 209. Dandois did not name her attacker in her interview nor in her Facebook post.

