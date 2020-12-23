Ciryl Gane Believes Jairzinho Rozenstruik Fight Makes Sense

Ciryl Gane won’t be calling anyone out, but believes Jairzinho Rozenstruik makes sense as his next fight.

Gane picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC 256 as he scored a second-round knockout over Junior dos Santos. After the win, many believed the Frenchman had what it takes to be a UFC champ. However, he will still need a couple more fights before he gets a title shot and Gane wants anyone ranked above him.

“This makes sense,” Gane told MMA Junkie. “He is not booked, so we tried to do it for January if I’m not mistaken, but with Christmas he needs time, so we’ll see. I don’t know when exactly, but I think it’s gonna be that guy.

“There aren’t that many people above me. There are fights already booked and Rozenstruik isn’t, so I think it’s probably with this guy. But if you ask me who I want – anyone. I’m on my way, so let’s go.”

Despite only fighting once in 2020, Ciryl Gane knows he’s in a good position to move up the heavyweight ranks and wants to fight sometime in March.

“I’m really close to the top, and I feel good,” he said. “I’m on my way, and I’m confident. So yes, I want to fight and maybe in March because I think for Abu Dhabi it’s a little bit hard to book me, so maybe in March. I’m ready. I’m on my way, and I want to fight because I’m really close (to the top).”