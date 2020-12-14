Ciryl Gane Wants ‘Anyone, Anywhere’ After Knocking Out Junior dos Santos

Ciryl Gane won’t be calling anyone out following the biggest win of his career.

On the UFC 256 main card, Gane took on the former heavyweight champion and knocked him out in the second round. He used a vicious elbow that dropped JDS and finished him off via ground and pound.

When asked at the post-fight press conference who he wants next, Gane made it clear, it’s anyone, anywhere.

“(I’m calling out) Nobody,” Gane said. “You understand who I am. Anyone, anywhere. I just want to do my job. That’s it.”

With the win, Ciryl Gane improved to 7-0 as a pro and will likely be ranked inside the top-10 of the heavyweight division. The Frenchman was considered one of the top heavyweight prospects in the sport after he claimed the TKO heavyweight title in his pro debut.

Although Gane won’t call anyone out, many pitched the idea of him fighting Francis Ngannou. The two used to be teammates and be coached by the same person, yet Ngannou left the gym so a storyline is there.

If the UFC decides to book the fight, Gane wants it for the belt only.

“I think if the UFC does this, please do this for the belt. That’s it,” he said. “Because, you understand, we’re from the same gym, the same coach.”