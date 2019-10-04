Claressa Shields-Ivana Habazin Weigh-in Turns Bloody As Trainer Is Stretchered Off (Video)

The scene following the weigh-ins for Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin turned violent.

Shields is scheduled to take on former IBO women’s middleweight champion Habazin tomorrow night (Oct. 5), but those plans may have to be put on hold. During today’s weigh-ins, tempers flared between Habazin’s trainer Bashir Ali and a member of Shields’ entourage. While it seemed to be the usual tension that comes with some bouts, things took a nasty turn.

A video posted by Fight Hype shows the verbal spat between Ali and a member of Shields’ entourage.

Here’s another video posted by MLive.

Ali was allegedly sucker punched, leaving him bloodied and unconscious for a few minutes. ABC12 reported that a suspect has been arrested following the assault. Ali was alert in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.