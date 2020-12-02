Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Claressa Shields: MMA Treats Women Better Than Boxing Does

By Clyde Aidoo
Claressa Shields
Image Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Claressa Shields believes that there is a noticeable difference in how women are treated in MMA versus their treatment in boxing, and this played a role in her decision to sign with the Professional Fighters League.

Since the UFC opened up its women’s bantamweight division in 2012 with other female divisions to follow in the years to come, we have seen the promotion and its fans fully embrace the female athletes. We’ve seen women headline cards regularly, including pay per view events, and have enjoyed sharing the spotlight with the male athletes. While many would argue that women’s MMA still has a ways to go before it is as appreciated as the men’s divisions, a boxing superstar like Claressa Shields has noticed from personal experience just how far ahead women’s mixed martial arts is than women’s boxing when it comes to equal treatment.

“I feel like I’ve had fights in boxing that have captured the sports world, just women’s boxing isn’t treated equally,” Shields said in an ESPN interview Tuesday. “Every MMA league, they have women fighters main event. The PFL give women a chance to fight for a million dollars just like they give men a chance to fight in a league for a million dollars. In boxing, there aren’t those kind of opportunities for women.

“You have two or three of us that are getting paid good money, and then the rest of them are kind of just like opponents, and they don’t really have a large following and a big backing. In MMA, in the PFL, you create your own destiny, and that’s what I want to do. I created my own destiny in boxing and as far as in becoming a two-time Olympic champ, starting from the Junior Olympics to the real Olympics, world championships and now being a professional world champion. I just wanna test myself really.”

In the interview, Claressa Shields stated that she was eying a possible debut date in the late spring or early summer and begin the discovery of whether being an MMA fighter is part of her destiny.

Do you agree with Claressa Shields assessment of how women are treated in MMA vs. boxing?

Latest MMA News

Claressa Shields: MMA Treats Women Better Than Boxing Does

MMA
Claressa Shields believes that there is a noticeable difference in how women are treated in MMA versus their treatment in boxing, and this played...
Read more

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal New Headliner for UFC on ESPN+ 41

UFC
Following the cancellation of the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards main event, the new headliner for UFC on ESPN+ 41 will now be Stephen...
Read more

Brandon Moreno Doesn’t Plan On Respecting Figueiredo At UFC 256

UFC
Brandon Moreno believes there is a time and a place for when to show reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo respect. Days after both men emerged...
Read more

BREAKING: Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev Off Dec. 19 Card

UFC
Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev will not be fighting one another on December 19 after all. Earlier in the week, reports came out the Chimaev...
Read more

Dana White Not Interested In Promoting Anderson Silva vs. Roy Jones Jr.

UFC
Dana White doesn't have any interest in promotion an 'old guy' fight between Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. For years now, Silva and Jones...
Read more

Daniel Cormier Believes Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Dillon Danis In A Boxing Match

Boxing
Daniel Cormier is confident Jake Paul would have success against Dillon Danis in a boxing match. Following Paul's devastating knockout over Nate Robinson on the...
Read more

Michael Chandler Explains Why He Signed With The UFC For Less Money

MMA
In signing with the UFC, Michael Chandler decided to pursue greatness instead of chasing the money. Michael Chandler became a free agent this summer after...
Read more

George Foreman Believes Mike Tyson Could Fight For Heavyweight Title Again

Boxing
George Foreman believes Mike Tyson has what it takes to fight for the heavyweight title again. On Saturday night, Tyson returned to the ring in...
Read more

Sponsored

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube