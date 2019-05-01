Claudia Gadelha Reportedly Verbally Agreed For UFC 239 Return

Former UFC women's strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha reportedly verbally agreed to make her return at the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV).

UFC 239 is looking like one of the most stacked cards of the year. The big names continue to get added to the card. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that former 115-pound title challenger Claudia Gadelha has verbally agreed with Randa Markos for a fight at the event:

“Per sources, UFC targeting Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas. Contracts not signed, but bout has been verbally agreed to.”

Per sources, UFC targeting Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas. Contracts not signed, but bout has been verbally agreed to. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 1, 2019

Gadelha was defeated by Nina Ansaroff at UFC 231 this past December. She has won three of her last five fights inside the Octagon. As for Markos, she defeated Angela Hill via submission back in March. Now, she’ll face the toughest test of her career against Gadelha, who has battled some of the best the division has to offer

Check out the current UFC 239 fight card below:

Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

(C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm

(C) Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm Welterweight: Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal

Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold

Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold Heavyweight: Junior Dos Santos vs. Francis Ngannou

Junior Dos Santos vs. Francis Ngannou Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez

Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez Middleweight: Jack Marshman vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Jack Marshman vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

What do you think of the match-up between Gadelha and Markos?