Claudia Gadelha: Carla Esparza is Making Excuses For UFC 225 Loss

Claudia Gadelha believes Carla Esparza isn’t owning up to her UFC 225 loss.

Earlier this month, Gadelha vs. Esparza was featured on the FOX Sports 1 preliminary portion of UFC 225. The event was held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Gadelha earned a split decision victory.

Esparza claimed that Gadelha was slippery and may have greased to gain an edge. It’s an accusation that Gadelha pokes fun at. She feels Esparza doesn’t want to take her defeat with grace.

Gadelha responded to Esparza’s claims, but she’s taking it a step further (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think Carla was a little impressed with my smooth Brazilian skin, but you can tell her that in Brazil, women take good care of their skin. Actually, jokes aside, she was making excuses because I beat her using what she said she was her entire life: a wrestler. I dominated her where she thought she was best. I knew that I would have to either finish her or knock her out to keep her quiet, because since the first time I broke my nose and had to pull out of the fight against her, she’s the one who’s been talking a lot of crap. Before that fight in Chicago, she tried to act all nice, but if we search tweets from five years ago, we’ll see the amount of crap she said.”

Gadelha recent underwent successful knee surgery. There is no time frame for her return. Gadelha is currently the third ranked strawweight in the UFC. Esparza finds herself in the sixth position.

Do you think there’s any truth to Carla Esparza’s claims of greasing on the part of Claudia Gadelha?