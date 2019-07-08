Claudia Gadelha Hoping For Third Bout With Joanna Jedrzejczyk Following UFC 239

Claudia Gadelha feels a third fight with Joanna Jedrzejczyk is in order.

Gadelha was seen in action last night (July 6). She took on Randa Markos on the preliminary portion of UFC 239 in Las Vegas. After three rounds of action, Gadelha was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Gadelha Wants Third Meeting With Jedrzejczyk

Gadelha spoke to reporters following her win over Markos. She gave her reaction to Jedrzejczyk being booked to fight Michelle Waterson on Oct. 12:

“I was a little surprised because I wanted to beat Randa tonight and call out Joanna. Cause I feel like it’s 1-1 and we gotta do a third fight. She told me that, she knows that. I wanted to fight Joanna again, but I was a little surprised when I found out she’s fighting Michelle Waterson now. So let’s wait for them to fight and I’ll wait for that to happen because I really wanna fight Joanna again.”

Jedrzejczyk holds two wins over Gadelha, but “Claudinha” feels she should’ve been the winner of their first encounter. Gadelha explained why she dislikes Jedrzejczyk.

“We hate each other. Joanna, I respect her as a fighter, as a professional athlete but I don’t respect her as a person. And I spent eight weeks with her on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and it was a nightmare. The way she is, the kind of person she is. And I feel like I beat her the first time. If everybody goes back and watch that fight, I beat Joanna. And that was a nightmare for my life cause I couldn’t accept that loss. So I really feel like we gotta get back in there and do it again.”