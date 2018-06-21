UFC Fighter Claudia Gadelha’s Knee Surgery Successful

Claudia Gadelha can rest easy knowing her recent surgery went according to plan.

Earlier this month, Gadelha took on Carla Esparza on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the UFC 225 prelims. After three rounds of back-and-forth action, Gadelha was awarded the split decision victory. It turns out, Gadelha was injured prior to the bout but didn’t want to pull out.

As a result of the knee injury suffered during training, Gadelha had to go under the knife. It’s a bump in the road for Gadelha, who has gone 3-1 in her last four outings. The good news is her surgery was a success.

Peep Gadelha’s recent update below:

“Surgery went well guys, big thank you to my loved ones! Love you all!!”

It’s too early to tell when Gadelha will be able to return. She currently sits at the third spot on the official UFC strawweight rankings. She falls behind Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and of course the champion Rose Namajunas. Gadelha may have defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz in quick fashion, but there’s a strong possibility that the Polish strawweight gets the next crack at “Thug” Rose’s title. Kowalkiewicz has a win over Namajunas.

As for Gadelha, she’ll likely need a few months to heal and it’s possible that she won’t be able to compete until 2019. By that time, Namajunas will have likely defended her title and the landscape of the 115-pound division could be jumbled yet again. At the age of 29, Gadelha isn’t exactly close to the end of her career. Upon her return, they’ll be plenty of time to go for gold once more.

Can Claudia Gadelha shatter the glass ceiling upon her return?