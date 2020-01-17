Claudia Gadelha Reacts To Alexa Grasso Fight Cancellation For UFC 246

Claudia Gadelha has responded to her bout with Alexa Grasso being canceled.

Gadelha was scheduled to compete against Grasso on the main card of UFC 246 tomorrow night (Jan. 18). It was a big opportunity for Grasso to have a breakthrough performance in the 115-pound division. On the flip side, Gadelha would’ve had a chance to win her second straight bout. By the end of today’s weigh-ins, the fight was off.

Gadelha Issues Statement On Grasso Fight Being Canceled

Grasso weighed in over five pounds over the strawweight limit and the Nevada State Athletic Commission called the fight off. Claudia Gadelha took to her Instagram account to offer the following statement.

“I worked so hard for this and I was so excited to put in a show for you all tomorrow but unfortunately my fight isn’t gonna happen because my opponent missed weight by 5.5 pounds. I still wanted the fight because I am a bad b*tch but Nevada Commission athlete didn’t aloud the fight to happen. A big thanks for my coaches, teammates, family and whole team for the amazing camp!! We will run it back!!”

MMA News will keep you posted on whether or not this bout gets rescheduled as well as more from the fallout of Grasso’s scale fail.