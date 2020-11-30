Clay Guida Announces Return Against Michael Johnson On Super Bowl Weekend

Clay Guida is returning to the Octagon on Super Bowl weekend against Michael Johnson.

The fan-favorite in Guida, took to Instagram to announce the fight and promises fireworks.

“fireworks will be flying. Super Bowl Saturday in Vegas!!! Brought to you by the UFC!!! FIGHTNIGHT February 6th!!! The Best is yet to Come!!!,” Guida wrote on his post.

Clay Guida is coming off back-to-back losses and suffered a decision loss to Bobby Green last time out. Before that, he was submitted by Jim Miller. The 38-year-old hasn’t won since UFC 237 when he defeated B.J. Penn by decision. In his career, he does hold notable wins over Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, and Anthony Pettis.

Michael Johnson, meanwhile, is on a three-fight losing streak and is just 3-8 in his last 11 and has struggled with consistency. Last time out, he was submitted by Thiago Moises 25 seconds into the second round after dominating the opening round. On the losing streak, he suffered a decision loss to Stevie Ray and a KO loss to Josh Emmett.

This should be a very intriguing matchup and one where the loser could very well get their UFC walking papers.