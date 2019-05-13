Clay Guida Calls Out Nate Diaz, Finds Out He’s Already Booked

Clay Guida calls out Nate Diaz following his victory at UFC 237, but soon finds out that the Stockton star has already been booked against Anthony Pettis.

Clay Guida is back on the winning track after his victory over BJ Penn at UFC 237. Guida defeated Penn by way of unanimous decision. Speaking to reporters after the event, Guida took the opportunity to attempt to set up his next fight.

Guida called for a rematch with Nate Diaz, who he defeated via split decision back in January of 2009 (via MMA Junkie):

“There’s someone that still owes me some money from some hospital bills, and he knows who he is,” Guida said. “I meant to say it in the post-fight interview. I’m still getting bills from when Nate Diaz did his little thing from behind when I wasn’t paying attention.

“So, Nate, it’s been 10 years, man, since I whooped your ass. You’ve had a long time to lick those wounds, man. I know that money’s running out. Do you want to build some stacks? Let’s do it, buddy. Come on. It was a fun fight back then. Let’s do the 10-year reunion, man. No harm, no foul.

“Let’s go out there, let’s put one on for the sport, dude. We love watching you and your brother fight. You and your brother are two of the most entertaining fighters ever, man. So if you want to get one more in, I’m down.”

However, during the event, it was announced that Diaz was booked against Anthony “Showtime” Pettis for UFC 241. Once Guida was informed of the Diaz vs. Pettis booking, he responded with humor, and acknowledged it would be a great match-up:

“Geez, don’t I sound stupid now,” Guida said. “All right. Hey, that’s going to be a great fight. We got our hand raised against both of those guys and that’s going to be a scrap. Geez. What the heck are the odds of that?”



