Cleared To Return, Cody Garbrandt Says ‘Anyone In The Top-Five Can Get It’

Cody Garbrandt is officially cleared to return to the Octagon. He is coming off of three losses in a row, all by knockout. There, he lost back-to-back times to TJ Dillashaw and then lost to Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235.

Although he is on a three-fight losing skid, Garbrandt wants to return against a top-five opponent.

“Anyone in the top five can get it,” Garbrandt said backstage at UFC Sacramento (h/t MMA Junkie). “I like all those fights. Even Dominick Cruz, that’d be a fun rematch. He hasn’t fought since I beat him and he’s out with a lot of injuries. Raphael Assuncao, there’s that Russian kid (Petr Yan). There’s so many dudes I would like to fight in the top. I truly believe I’m the best in the world and the fight game is so – one win erases all of that. I’m excited to just get back in there and show my skills.”

Even though he is on a three-fight losing streak, the former champion knows he is better than everyone. But, he admits his fight IQ has not been the best, which he says will be better when he returns.

When he returns and who he returns against is currently unknown.