CM Punk Details Challenges Of Color Commentary

CM Punk is no stranger to pressure, but even he admits he still gets nervous.

Punk, a former WWE superstar and current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitor, once again put his hands in a new pot. Punk served as a color commentator for a CFFC event late last year. Punk was mostly praised on social media and made it clear ahead of his time in the booth that he didn’t want to do the fighters a disservice.

Punk Talks Serving As Color Commentator

Punk recently spoke to Damon Martin. During the interview, Punk explained why he got a bit anxious before the gig (via MMA Weekly):

“Honestly, it was fun. I’m one of those guys once the red light is on, I’m ready to go but before that I was a nervous wreck. I was more nervous just announcing the weights and the matches and the names at the weigh-ins. It’s something I love, I love to watch it, I love to talk about it but I really think I stress myself making sure I didn’t do a disservice to the fighters. At the end of the day, those are the guys in the cage and I know a little bit how they feel, so I don’t want to slight them in any way. I don’t want to play favorites. I just want to tell each man or woman’s story.”

Punk was last seen inside the Octagon back in June at UFC 225. He dropped a unanimous decision to Mike Jackson. While UFC president Dana White has said Punk is likely done fighting in the UFC, he’s still officially on the roster.

Do you think CM Punk should consider making his color commentary position a permanent fixture?