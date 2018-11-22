CM Punk Talks CFFC Commentary Role & His UFC Status

CM Punk is taking his role as Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) commentator seriously.

Punk has gone 0-2 in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run. While the Octagon hasn’t been kind to Punk, his appeal and notoriety has helped him garner opportunities that others may not be able to obtain. An example of this is his commentary role at a CFFC event on Dec. 14. This card will be airing live on UFC Fight Pass.

CM Punk Not In It For A Quick Payday

MMAFighting.com had a chance to speak with Punk ahead of the event. The former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star made it clear that he’s doing all he can to prepare for the job:

“I’m gonna try to get out there as early as I can, so I can talk to as many people as I can. I want to talk to fighters, their corners, their trainers, their managers, if they have them. Wives, girlfriends, fiancés, moms, dads — whatever. I really want to talk to the fighters and get to know them, so I’m not just talking about, Here’s another woman or another man punching each other. Of course, they want to be in the UFC. There’s stories behind the stories and I kind of want to get to it.”

As far as his status with the UFC is concerned, Punk is still a member of the roster but he realizes the possibility that it may not last:

“I still have to pee in cups. He [UFC President Dana White] could also call me tomorrow and be like, ‘Hey you’re cut.”

What are your thoughts on CM Punk providing commentary for an MMA event?