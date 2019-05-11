CM Punk Explains Why He Enjoys MMA Commentary Role

CM Punk is happy with his role as a Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) color commentator.

Late last year, Punk made his CFFC commentary debut and received praise for his efforts. Punk is back to work with the promotion on May 17 for CFFC 74. The main event will be an interim lightweight title bout between Cesar Balmaceda vs. Sidney Outlaw. A featherweight title clash between Pat Sabatini and Fabricio Oliveira will serve as the co-main event.

CM Punk Expresses Joy In Calling Fights

Punk appeared on MMA Junkie Radio ahead of CFFC 74. During his appearance, Punk detailed why he enjoys his commentary role:

“I’m there to call the action, give a little bit of perspective because I have been in fights, I have been in that position. All these fighters, I want to help them get to the UFC. I’m that guy that goes to a concert, and I see a band, and I want to be able to say, ‘I saw them play a bowling alley, and now they’re headlining.’ Because I really truly love the stories and the triumph of the human spirit.”

Whenever it’s time to criticize a fighter, Punk aims to ensure that fans know he isn’t being irreverent:

“I would frame it in a respectful way. As a fan, you can criticize, but not trash. I’m not trying to trash anybody. Criticize me. Look at my two fights. Criticize me all you want, but you win or you learn.”