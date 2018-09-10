CM Punk Offers Update On MMA Future

The status of former WWE Champion CM Punk’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career remains unknown.

Punk signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC back in 2014. He made his Octagon debut in September of 2016. Punk was submitted in the first round by Mickey Gall in a welterweight contest at UFC 203.

The former professional wrestling star stayed the course and continued on in his MMA journey. He returned this past summer in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois at UFC 225. Punk lasted all three rounds with Mike Jackson and was defeated via unanimous decision.

UFC President Dana White said before the fight that, if Punk were to lose again, he’d likely cut him from the UFC. Such a move has yet to be confirmed as of this writing. In the meantime, Punk has been keeping busy outside of fighting.

Punk Offers An Update On His MMA Future

He’s currently hosting a show on Netflix in addition to filming a horror film. He recently spoke to 411 Mania and offered an update on his MMA career. Here’s what he had to say:

”From January until my fight, I was inundated with offers to do all kinds of other stuff,” Punk revealed.

“But focus had to be on the fight and the camp and all that stuff. So, what I’m doing now since my fight is I’m finishing all these other projects that I’ve been doing.

“Today’s my first day off from a four-week movie shoot,” he continued. “It’s week three, and this is like the first day that I’m off. Prior to that, I was up in Toronto working on a Soska Sisters remake of the legendary Cronenberg film, Rabid.

“It’s a film I’m working on now. They’re kind of futzing with the title, but I think they’ve settled on ‘Girl on the Third Floor.’ And there’s a whole bunch of other stuff in the queue I’m kinda just working on and working my way through.

”As soon as I wrap here, I’ll be right back in the gym,” Punk said. “I think the main difference about how life used to be and how I am now is instead of worrying about what’s next while the current project is going on, I’m more in the moment,” he said.

“I’m enjoying what I’m doing. I think that’s why I love MMA training so much just because you’re there, and you’re not worried about what’s behind. I’m worried about what’s in front of me right now.

“I don’t know, I’m focused on this movie right now,” he said. “You’ll have to ask me when we wrap, which is in a couple weeks.”

