CM Punk Recently Tested By USADA

Following his second consecutive loss, former WWE star CM Punk still remains on the UFC’s roster. In fact, TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter pointed out that Punk (whose real name is Phil Brooks) is still in the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing pool, and was recently tested:

“CM Punk was recently tested by USADA and is still in the UFC’s testing pool.”

CM Punk was recently tested by USADA and is still in the UFC's testing pool. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 13, 2019

Punk made his UFC debut back in August of 2016. He stepped into the cage for the first time ever against jiu-jitsu ace Mickey Gall. As most expected, Gall emerged victorious via first-round submission after locking in a rear-naked choke. This past June, the 40-year-old decided to give things another go. This time, in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois against former Houston Golden Gloves winner Mike Jackson.

Punk was again defeated, this time by way of unanimous decision after lasting all three rounds. It was expected that Punk would be cut from the UFC roster after his second defeat, but no such move has officially been made as of this writing.

The UFC recently announced it will be returning to Chicago this summer. Perhaps the promotion will give Punk one more shot to fight in front of his hometown.