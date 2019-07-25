CM Punk Remains Open to Another UFC Fight

CM Punk has not closed the chapter on his MMA career. At 40 years of age and with an 0-2 professional record, CM Punk continues to train regularly at Roufusport, even though he knows not what the future has in store for him:

“I don’t have any date. I don’t even know what I’m gonna do. I love the s— out of it, so I still do it,” Punk said in an ESPN interview.

CM Punk has also been keeping busy as a color commentator with Cage Fury Fighting Championships and acknowledges that his future in the sport could very well be as a commentator as opposed to a fighter.

“Yeah, maybe. It definitely feels like that,” Punk admitted. “There’s a gray area, obviously. Man, I would love to get a W, but I’m f—ing old. Training camps aren’t easy when you’re old and you have as many miles on your body as I do. I break everything down into, ‘Do I love this? No, I don’t love it? Then I’m not gonna do it anymore.’ And training and CFFC are things that I very much love to do, so I’m gonna continue to do them.”

Even though CM Punk’s future as a UFC fighter is understandably in heavy doubt, he remains on the UFC roster, insisting that he is still being drug tested. And if he is eventually cut from the UFC, that idea wouldn’t have come from him:

“I think I’m just kind of floating right now. But have I been offered anything? No, I haven’t. Every time somebody calls me, though, I’m like, “Oh, this is it, I’m cut.” I think I’ve come to terms with it. I’d be like, ‘All right.’

“There’s people out there that will read this interview and for some reason complete strangers will get furious about what’s going on in other people’s lives. I don’t pretend to say what’s fair and what’s right. I just roll with the situation I’m in. If I was gonna fight again, should it be in the UFC? Probably not. But again, I’m not gonna … be like, ‘Hey, you should cut me.’ It’ll happen or it won’t happen. I’m not worried about it.”

In his most recent bout, CM Punk loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 via unanimous decision.

What do you believe the future has in store for CM Punk in the world of mixed martial arts?