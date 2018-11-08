CM Punk To Color Commentate During UFC Fight Pass Event

In the buildup to UFC 225 in Chicago, Illinois, many fans believed that instead of being placed on the main card, CM Punk should have appeared on UFC Fight Pass instead. Well, next month they will get their wish.

CM Punk has been tapped as a color commentator for the CFFC’s Fight Pass debut on December 14th. The event will stream live on the service. Punk will join Mike Gill and Brian Palakow to comprise a three-man broadcasting unit.

“I can’t wait for this opportunity to call the CFFC fights on UFC Fight Pass,” said Punk in a statement. “CFFC has a long history of putting on exciting fights featuring some of the sport’s up-and-coming athletes. This card is going to be a lot of fun, and I’m really excited to have the chance to be a part of it.”

CFFC president Rob Haydak had no reservations whatsoever about selecting Punk for the opportunity and shares in the former WWE Champion’s enthusiasm:

“CM Punk’s knowledge and passion for MMA is incredible, and his charisma and personality make him a perfect fit for this role,” Haydak said in a statement. “By pairing him with Mike Gill, a true sports broadcasting veteran who has been around the fight game his whole career in Atlantic City, we have a great combination for our first show on UFC Fight Pass.”

CM Punk went 0-2 in the UFC, most recently losing to Mike Jackson by unanimous decision at UFC 225.

CFFC 71 takes place from the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on December 14th, 2018.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk calling CFFC 71?