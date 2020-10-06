Coach: Anderson Silva Still Has Gas Left In The Tank, Dreams Of Rematch With Israel Adesanya

Anderson Silva’s coach isn’t so sure his upcoming fight will be his last.

Silva is set to headline the UFC’s first Halloween show against Uriah Hall and Dana White has said it will be his last. Yet, for the former middleweight champion’s coach, Rogerio Camoes, he believes Silva has plenty of left in the tank. The 45-year-old is also interested in a rematch with Israel Adesanya.

“I think I’ve seen Anderson fight everybody,” Camoes said to MMAFighting. “I think that, in his division, the only fight that I personally would love to see again is him and Israel Adesanya. That fight was fabulous. Three spectacular rounds. Israel had to fight hard. It was one of the most technical fights I’ve ever seen in MMA history. Two talents, they put on a show of martial arts and respect. A second fight would be something spectacular.”

Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva fought in a three-round main event at UFC 234. It was a nostalgic fight and one that was a passing of the torch. To do it again would be cool but doesn’t make much sense. Yet, if the Brazilian legend can get past Hall, perhaps it does make sense.

For now, Anderson Silva is focused on Hall in what the UFC is calling his retirement fight.