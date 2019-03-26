Coach Believes Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Rematch Possible For End Of 2019

"The Gypsy King's" coach believes that a Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch is more likely for the end of 2019.

Unfortunately, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s next fights won’t be against one another. The pair put on one of the best heavyweight boxing fights in recent memory this past December. However, when it was all said and done, the judges turned in a controversial Split Draw decision.

Fury outboxed Wilder for the majority of the 12 rounds, but Wilder scored the only two knockdowns of the fight. Those included one huge knockdown late in the contest that arguably could’ve been ruled a knockout. Instead, Fury got to his feet and was able to finish the fight. Talk of an immediate rematch was underway, but apparently negotiations for the bout failed.

Now, Fury has signed on with ESPN and Top Rank Boxing, while Wilder re-upped with Showtime on a three-fight deal. Making a rematch between the rivals has now become a complicated task to achieve. However, Fury’s coach, Ben Davison, tells iFL TV he believes there’s a solid chance the rematch takes place at the end of 2019 (via Boxing Scene):

“Tyson’s shown that he will always step up to the mark and take the risk. Who else has done that out of them two [Wilder and Joshua]? Nobody,” Davison said. “When you discuss with [Wilder’s team] about coming to us, the conversation goes dead. But hopefully we can get those fights made.

“At the end of the day, they was trying to negotiate with Wilder’s team, it didn’t look like that we was gonna be able to get them on our platform right away so we couldn’t afford to sit still and we had to get something done .I think potentially there could be more of a chance, don’t hold me to it, of Tyson and Joshua at the end of the year.”

Do you think Wilder and Fury will rematch in 2019?