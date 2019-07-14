Coach Believes Jon Jones’ Decision Win Over Thiago Santos Was Clear

Striking coach Brandon Gibson was taken aback when Thiago Santos took a scorecard in his UFC light heavyweight title bout with Jon Jones.

Jones successfully defended his gold against Santos in the main event of UFC 239. “Bones” took a split decision victory. While many fans and media members thought the fight was close, UFC president Dana White felt Jones dictated the pace throughout. Gibson shares White’s opinion.

Gibson Discusses Jones vs. Santos Outcome

MMAFighting.com spoke to Gibson following UFC 239. The Jackson-Wink MMA coach said he felt Jones kept Santos in check:

“I was surprised. It is part of our job as coaches and trainers to be aware of how a round could have gone. We knew the first round was ultra-competitive but I thought [rounds] 2 through 5 were clearly Jon and I thought we were up.

“We weren’t asking Jon to coast or fight safe or anything like that or protect the lead. We’re always hunting. I was surprised that one judge saw it that way and I was a little surprised some media members I really respect saw it in Thiago’s favor.”

With the victory, Jones now has two successful title defenses in his current reign. As for Santos, he’ll be out of action until 2020. “Marreta” tore ligaments in his knee.