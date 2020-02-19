Coach: Buzz For Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson ‘Bigger Than It’s Ever Been’

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach Javier Mendez believes the anticipation for “The Eagle” vs. Tony Ferguson is at an all-time high.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson are scheduled to clash in the main event of UFC 249. The event will be held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on April 18. This matchup has fallen off the rails several times and it’s gotten to the point where some legitimately feel the fight is cursed.

Mendez Says Khabib vs. Ferguson Is Bigger Than Ever

Mendez, the head coach over at American Kickboxing Academy, spoke to MMAJunkie.com and explained why he thinks the buzz is stronger than ever for Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson.

“And you know what, it’s like things are meant to be this way,” he said. “They’re meant to be and that didn’t happen, but now it’s bigger than it’s ever been. So maybe it was meant to be that they were going to fight in a much bigger platform. And here we are.

“It’s the biggest platform for both of them, fighting each other wasn’t meant (then). This is the biggest platform ever for both of them to fight each other. And maybe it was meant to be this way, maybe it was meant to be bigger than the what it was back then. And now we are at the huge platform for both of them, So I’d just rather look on the positive side of it, you know.”

Nurmagomedov has a perfect pro MMA record fo 28-0. He’s beaten the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Rafael dos Anjos to name a few. “The Eagle” is also 12-0 under the UFC banner.

As for Ferguson, he’s riding a 12-fight winning streak. “El Cucuy” hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2012. He is coming off a TKO victory over Donald Cerrone.

Do you think fight fans are more eager to see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson than ever before?