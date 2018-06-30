Coach: Conor McGregor Can Exploit GSP & Khabib’s Flaws

Conor McGregor’s boxing coach believes his fighter would solve the puzzles of Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov is the fight many fans are anticipating. “The Eagle” is the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. He captured the gold with a unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta. The bout headlined UFC 223 back in April.

Two days prior to the event, McGregor found himself in hot water. His attack on a fighter bus was an attempt to get a measure of revenge on Nurmagomedov. Earlier in the week, Nurmagomedov and his team confronted Artem Lobov.

While McGregor’s team certainly has interest in the Nurmagomedov fight, they also haven’t been shy in discussing the possibility of a showdown with St-Pierre. “Rush’s” team has expressed interest in a fight with McGregor as well.

If McGregor can get both fights in the future, then Owen Roddy believes the “Notorious” one can crack the code of both men (via MMAFighting.com):

“[GSP] is one of the best to ever do it. He has a tricky code to crack, most definitely. Same with Khabib, that style is [tricky], but you can come up with plans to beat them. Nobody is perfect. There are flaws in everyone’s game — there are flaws in Khabib’s game and there are flaws in GSP’s game. They both do what they do really well, but at the end of the day, for me, what Conor has over all of them is he’s so good at landing shots, he lands a shot within the first minute and 99 percent of people can’t take it. In those small gloves, he is going to catch you, he’s going to catch you on the chin or on the temple and there are very few people who can deal with that.”

Do you think Conor McGregor can defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov and/or Georges St-Pierre?