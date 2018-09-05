Conor McGregor’s Coach Unsure If He Retires After UFC 229

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has accomplished a lot in his combat sports career.

The Irishman is the first dual-weight champion in UFC history, made $100 million off an exhibition boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., and is approaching the biggest fight in MMA history.

McGregor will make his Octagon return after two years this October. He’ll challenge UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 6th in the main event of UFC 229. “The Eagle” is undefeated in his MMA career, and McGregor is looking to hand him his first-ever defeat.

Should McGregor accomplish this, many are suggesting it could be the last fight of his career. What left is there for “Mystic Mac” to accomplish? McGregor’s striking coach, Owen Roddy, was asked about this on an episode of Eurobash.

Here’s what he had to say about McGregor potentially retiring after UFC 229 (via MMA Fighting):

“I don’t know – I don’t think [he will retire],” Roddy said. “I don’t look into the future to see what’s happening. Conor’s mentality hasn’t changed at all, so I don’t know.

“I always say, it depends on what fights are available, I think, for Conor. As I said, if there is another big super fight and Conor feels like he would enjoy it, then he’ll do it. If the fans want it and stuff like that, I think Conor will take it.

“You never know, who knows? We’re just going to focus on the task at hand now. This is potentially the biggest fight ever. We’ll go in and do that and then he’ll probably be on to the next biggest fight ever.”

Discussion: Win, lose or draw – do you think Conor McGregor retires after UFC 229? Who will leave victorious? Let us know your thought son the matter in the comments section below!