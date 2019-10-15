Coach: Covington vs. Masvidal Is A Good Problem For American Top Team

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal could very well come to fruition someday and coach Mike Brown believes that’s a good thing.

Covington and Masvidal were once friends, but it appears those days are over. “Chaos” said that Masvidal wasn’t being a true friend and claimed he only got chummy when he needed something. Masvidal claimed that Covington irked him when he stiffed a longtime coach on pay.

Mike Brown Likes Covington vs. Masvidal

While some coaches might be against teammates fighting, Brown believes Covington vs. Masvidal would do wonders for American Top Team.

“How about Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington,” Brown told MMA Junkie. “We’ll put two of our guys in there. How about that? Theoretically it could happen. Two guys from the same team, the guys will only fight for a belt, so that’s a good problem to have if you have that problem, but it looks like they’re both getting close to that point.”

Despite Covington seemingly ruffling some feathers with his own teammates, Brown insists that Dan Lambert has everything under control.

“Dan Lambert is the guy coordinating things and smoothing things over, and it’s been peaceful at the gym as of late,” Brown said.

Covington is set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title on Dec. 14. That bout will headline UFC 245 in Las Vegas. As for Masvidal, he’s preparing for a welterweight showdown with Nate Diaz for the one-time-only BMF championship. That’ll be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 2 and will serve as UFC 244’s headliner.