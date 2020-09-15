Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Coach: Dan Hooker Would ‘Jump In There & Fight’ Tony Ferguson

By Cole Shelton
Dan Hooker
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Dan Hooker is open to the idea of fighting Tony Ferguson according to his coach, Eugene Bareman.

Originally, Ferguson was set to fight Dustin Poirier, yet the UFC and Poirier could not come to an agreement on pay. So, for Bareman, he says October is a bit early for Hooker but they are open for the fight.

“October is a bit early for us, otherwise we would jump in there straight away for sure,” Bareman said to Submission Radio (via MMAFighting). “But if they can push it back. Dan just got off concussion protocol now, so of this week. So, he’s only just started back training. So, obviously October might be a hard push.”

Although October is soon, Bareman says Hooker would fight at UFC 254 but it would not be by his choosing.

“He would do it,” Bareman said of Hooker. “I would have to talk him out of it, but he would probably do it one hundred percent. But Dan’s just back now, he’s getting fit again, it’s good to have him back in the gym. So, yeah, if they can’t come to terms, and it sounds like they haven’t come to terms, then we’ll jump in there and fight Tony for sure.”

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAFighting

Trending Articles

UFC

Dustin Poirier Reacts To Tony Ferguson Assisting On Contract Negotiations

Dustin Poirier has responded to Tony Ferguson telling the UFC to pay him more money to make the fight happen.
Read more
UFC

Dana White Rips Referee Of Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez Fight

Ed Herman submitted Mike Rodriguez at UFC Las Vegas 10 but a controversial error by referee Chris Tognoni may have prevented Rodriguez...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Receives A Visit From USADA Ahead Of UFC 253 Title Fight

Paulo Costa released a video showing USADA testing him ahead of his UFC 253 title fight against Israel Adesanya.
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Detained On Sexual Assault Allegations

Conor McGregor was detained recently based on sexual assault allegations in France. He was interviewed by police and released. No charges have...
Read more
UFC

New Details Surface In Conor McGregor Sexual Assault Case

New details have become available in the story involving sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor. According to a report from France 3...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Coach: Dan Hooker Would ‘Jump In There & Fight’ Tony Ferguson

Dan Hooker is open to the idea of fighting Tony Ferguson according to his coach, Eugene Bareman. Originally, Ferguson...
Read more
UFC

Stipe Miocic On Facing Brock Lesnar: “It’d Be An Early Night For Me”

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic recently commented on a possible fight with former champion, Brock Lesnar. Miocic was speaking with Chris...
Read more
UFC

New Details Surface In Conor McGregor Sexual Assault Case

New details have become available in the story involving sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor. According to a report from France 3...
Read more
UFC

Dustin Poirier Reacts To Tony Ferguson Assisting On Contract Negotiations

Dustin Poirier has responded to Tony Ferguson telling the UFC to pay him more money to make the fight happen.
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Receives A Visit From USADA Ahead Of UFC 253 Title Fight

Paulo Costa released a video showing USADA testing him ahead of his UFC 253 title fight against Israel Adesanya.
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson Pleads For UFC To Pay Dustin Poirier More To Save Fight

Tony Ferguson wants the Dustin Poirier fight and hopes the UFC will pay him more. Poirier spoke to ESPN...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Says Tony Ferguson Will Get New Opponent After Dustin Poirier Fight Fizzles

Dana White is still looking to have Tony Ferguson compete at UFC 254. Originally, the plan was for Ferguson...
Read more
Bellator

Jon Fitch Announces His Retirement

Jon Fitch announced his retirement on Saturday night following a loss to Neiman Gracie at Bellator 246. Fitch tapped to a heel-hook...
Read more
UFC

UFC Targeting Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas Title Fight Next

Rose Namajunas looks to be the next in line to challenge UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang. UFC President Dana White confirmed that...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Rips Referee Of Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez Fight

Ed Herman submitted Mike Rodriguez at UFC Las Vegas 10 but a controversial error by referee Chris Tognoni may have prevented Rodriguez...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Detained On Sexual Assault Allegations

Conor McGregor was detained recently based on sexual assault allegations in France. He was interviewed by police and released. No charges have...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 35 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks, FOTN Honors

The UFC on ESPN+35 bonuses have been released. The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube