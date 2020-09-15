Coach: Dan Hooker Would ‘Jump In There & Fight’ Tony Ferguson

Dan Hooker is open to the idea of fighting Tony Ferguson according to his coach, Eugene Bareman.

Originally, Ferguson was set to fight Dustin Poirier, yet the UFC and Poirier could not come to an agreement on pay. So, for Bareman, he says October is a bit early for Hooker but they are open for the fight.

“October is a bit early for us, otherwise we would jump in there straight away for sure,” Bareman said to Submission Radio (via MMAFighting). “But if they can push it back. Dan just got off concussion protocol now, so of this week. So, he’s only just started back training. So, obviously October might be a hard push.”

Although October is soon, Bareman says Hooker would fight at UFC 254 but it would not be by his choosing.

“He would do it,” Bareman said of Hooker. “I would have to talk him out of it, but he would probably do it one hundred percent. But Dan’s just back now, he’s getting fit again, it’s good to have him back in the gym. So, yeah, if they can’t come to terms, and it sounds like they haven’t come to terms, then we’ll jump in there and fight Tony for sure.”