Coach: Daniel Cormier Is ‘100 Percent’ In The All-Time Great Discussion

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is undoubtably one of the greatest 205-pound fighters of all time, but is he in the conversation for the same honor as one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever?

Cormier’s American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) coach, Javier Mendez, recently did an interview with Submission Radio ahead of DC’s fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 for the heavyweight title.

Mendez stated that he believes Cormier is ‘100 percent’ in the all-time great discussion because other fighters who should be in there have disqualified themselves (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think [Cormier] is in the GOAT discussion only because the other people that should be there are disqualified — by their doing or not their doing, they got disqualified,” Mendez said.

“So, to me, it’s a no-brainer as why he would be considered in that category. If you disqualify yourself, you disqualify yourself. Right or wrong, it doesn’t matter, you’re disqualified. So just from that point alone, a hundred percent he’s in the discussion in my opinion.”

Cormier is set to challenge for the heavyweight title against Miocic in the main event of UFC 226 next week. Should he emerge victorious, he’ll join Conor McGregor as the only two men to have ever won UFC titles in separate divisions and hold them simultaneously.

Miocic presents a great challenge to Cormier, especially in the stand-up department. Mendez believes Cormier’s biggest advantage over the Cleveland native is on the ground:

“[Stipe has] great hands, too,” Mendez said. “Also, he has good power backing up, going forward — he’s extremely well-rounded, he’s got a good IQ. He’s got everything. And with ‘DC,’ what edges him out a little bit is in the wrestling. (He’s) a little higher wrestler. I think we have more striking opportunities with what we have, but the power factor goes to [Miocic], the height factor goes to him.

“But that’s nothing new to ‘DC.’ When he fought as a heavyweight for the 12 or 13 fights, he never lost a round in any of his heavyweight fights. The rounds that DC’s ever lost were in the light heavyweight division, but never in the heavyweight. Honestly speaking, I’m expecting that to happen again where he just dominates the heavyweights.”

