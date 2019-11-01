Coach Denies Kelvin Gastelum Used Him To Manipulate UFC 244 Weigh-in

Kelvin Gastelum’s coach insists that his fighter didn’t cheat to make weight for UFC 244.

Much has been made about Gastelum’s UFC 244 weigh-in earlier today (Nov. 1). Gastelum brought out the towel for his weigh-in but ended up making weight at 184 pounds. Many have claimed that Gastelum deliberately leaned on his coach Rafael Cordeiro to manipulate the scale. This is a violation under the NYSAC. UFC 244 takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Kelvin Gastelum’s Coach Denies Any Wrongdoing

The NYSAC reviewed the tape and have ruled that Gastelum is subject to disciplinary action (via ESPN’s Marc Raimondi).

“The NYSAC has now determined that Gastelum did indeed make contact with Cordeiro, which is in violation of commission rules. The NYSAC will seek disciplinary action against Gastelum, per state Department of State spokesperson Mercedes Padilla.”

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Cordeiro said Gastelum’s weigh-in hoopla is being overblown.

“People are tripping,” Cordeiro said. “I went there to check his weight. How am I going to lift him two pounds with my chest? They are crazy. They are tripping. It’s drama to sell the fight. There’s no way. There’s no way.

“There were two athletic commission officials there, I was in front of the whole world… That’s impossible. It doesn’t even cross my mind to try to break the law. The kid made weight, two pounds under. He did his job. He was the last one, he was sweating, running like a maniac, working hard, and got the job done. Everyone has a mouth and can say whatever they want.”