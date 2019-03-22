Coach Discusses What’s Next For UFC ‘Champ Champ’ Amanda Nunes

UFC “Champ Champ” Amanda Nunes has numerous options for her next fight. “The Lioness” now has two belts to defend after downing Cris Cyborg for the 145-pound throne. When she does decide to return, however, Nunes says she’s looking for a date closer to the end of the year.

Recently her coach and American Top Team (ATT) owner Dan Lambert spoke to BJPenn Radio about Nunes’ future plans. Lambert admitted that he’d like to see Nunes drop back down to 135 pounds. He’d then like for Nunes to be come the first “Champ Champ” to defend both titles:

“Man, she’s come a long way, there is no doubt about that. I think the plan for Amanda is to go back to 135,” Lambert said. “That division’s been sitting dormant for a while. Defend that title. I’d like to see her defend both belts. Few people become Champ-Champs, nobody’s defended both belts at the same time.

“So, I’d like to see her go to down to ’35. She put a picture on social media trying to get in her skinny jeans and struggle a little bit and say, ”m going back to 35 for the next fight.’ So, hopefully, she goes back at ’35, defends that successfully and then maybe a rematch with Cyborg.

“If that’s what’s in the cards and if not maybe she defends it against somebody else, I don’t know. But I’d certainly like to see her defend both belts. Yeah that’d be a great thing for her. It’d be great for the team. I think it’d be good for this sport to see somebody do it.”

Nunes has proven to be the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time. The 30-year-old Brazilian knockout artist owns victories over the likes of Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, and Cyborg. She’s currently on an eight-fight win streak since suffering her last loss to Cat Zingano in 2014.

There are not shortage of challengers for Nunes at either bantamweight or featherweight once she decides to return. It will be interesting to see what she decides to do next.

What do you think should be next for Nunes upon her Octagon return?