Coach Doesn’t See Need For Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz Rematch

American Top Team head coach Mike Brown isn’t sold on the need for Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz II.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 2), Masvidal and Diaz competed for the special BMF championship. The welterweight clash headlined UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Masvidal earned a third-round TKO victory via doctor’s stoppage.

Brown Not Sold On Masvidal vs. Diaz 2

Speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Brown explained why he feels a rematch between Masvidal and Diaz wouldn’t be much different.

“I think we’d see the same thing,” Brown said about a potential Masvidal vs. Diaz 2. “That was pretty damn one-sided. He won all three rounds, all three were pretty one-sided. I think that’s how it’s always going to be.

“I mean on a good day Jorge gets him out of there, and on a bad day, maybe the rounds are a little closer but [Jorge] still wins them. That’s what I see.”

Masvidal is now riding a three-fight winning streak. He has stopped Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Diaz in his current stretch. As for Diaz, he ends 2019 at 1-1 with a win over Anthony Pettis and the defeat to Masvidal.

Do you think there’s any need for a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz?