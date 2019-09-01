Coach: Dustin Poirier Is Going To Finish Khabib In Fourth Round

Dustin Poirier’s strength and conditioning coach has made a prediction for his fighter’s big title unification bout.

On Sept. 7, Poirier will collide with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to determine who is the undisputed 155-pound king. Poirier holds interim gold. The lightweight title clash will headline UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Phil Daru Sees Dustin Poirier Finishing Khabib

Poirier’s strength and conditioning coach Phil Daru appeared on Bloody Elbow‘s Pull No Punches podcast. During his appearance, Daru predicted the outcome to UFC 242’s main event.

“I’m going to go ahead and say we’re going to finish him in the fourth round,” Daru predicted. “We’re going to make him tired. I know that’s funny to say, but we’re going to make him try to shoot and we’re going to keep getting up. We’re going to hit him with shots to the body.”

Poirier goes into his bout with Nurmagomedov on a four-fight winning streak. He is 5-0, 1 NC in his last six bouts. “The Diamond” hasn’t been defeated since Sept. 2016. In Poirier’s last bout, he beat Max Holloway via unanimous decision to capture the interim lightweight title.

As for Nurmagomedov, “The Eagle” is a perfect 27-0 in his professional MMA career. He’s coming off a fourth-round submission victory over Conor McGregor back in Oct. 2018. This will be Nurmagomedov’s second title defense.

How do you see the UFC 242 main event playing out?