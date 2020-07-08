Coach ‘Expecting A War’ In Trilogy Bout Between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier

Javier Mendez, the coach of Daniel Cormier, expects the trilogy bout with Stipe Miocic will be a war as ‘DC’ is finally healthy again.

Cormier and Miocic last fought back at UFC 241 where it was Miocic who claimed a fourth-round TKO to reclaim the heavyweight belt. Since then, DC has had back surgery where Mendez says he is fully healthy and ready to fight again.

Entering the fight against Miocic, which headlines UFC 252 on August 15, Cormier is a slight favorite. For Mendez, he knows the fight will be a war but believes DC reclaims his heavyweight belt.

“In DC’s case, this one he’ll have a great back,” Mendez said Real Quick With Mike Swick podcast (h/t BJPENN.com). “His back will be fantastic. He’s already showing that in his sparring and his grappling. But you know, we’re expecting a war because if you don’t expect a war with a great fighter like Stipe, you’re stupid. That guy is a champion for a reason. He’s got a few losses and he knows how to adjust. Look what he did with Ngannou, he adjusted. He saw the power of that guy and he adjusted really well. Stipe’s a great fighter and a great champion for a reason, so if we don’t adjust to what he has we’re in trouble.”

Daniel Cormier has said regardless of the outcome, this will be his retirement fight.