Coach Explains Why Amanda Nunes Should be Called GOAT With Win Over Cris Cyborg

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has got what she wanted, which is a fight against UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg for the strap.

Now, they will meet at the upcoming UFC 232 pay-per-view event, which is slated to go down on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nunes’s coach, Everton Bittar Oliveira, recently stated in an interview with MMAFighting that not only does he see Nunes having an advantage at fighting at 145-pounds but also thinks that due to accolades and accomplishments as a pro-MMA fighter, she should be considered the GOAT of women’s fighting.

“It will probably be even better because she doesn’t have to suffer cutting weight,” Oliveira said. “Weight cutting can hurt an athlete’s performance the next day. Some athletes deal with it better than others. Amanda has evolved drastically in both technical and physical terms, so I don’t see any problems with her fighting five rounds at 145. She proved in Rio de Janeiro that she can fight at a higher pace for five rounds and finish her opponent in the end.”



“She will become a two-division champion,” Oliveira said. “She has been dominating at 135, retired two of the biggest stars at 135, beat Valentina (Shevchenko) twice, so she undoubtedly is the greatest bantamweight in history. Cris is the best featherweight in history, so beating Cris automatically puts Amanda’s name as the greatest of all-time.”

Nunes enters this fight after a successful title defense over Raquel Pennington in May which was her seventh in a row. This win was added to her list of wins over some of the biggest names in the sport including Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Valentina Shevchenko.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.