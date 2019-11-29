Coach: Fabricio Werdum Eyes UFC Rematch With JDS In 2020

Fabricio Werdum wants a rematch against Junior dos Santos if his coach is to be believed.

Back in Oct. 2008, dos Santos made his UFC debut against Werdum. At the time, Werdum was a sizable favorite and many believed he was poised for a UFC title run. “Cigano” stunned the MMA world when he knocked out “Vai Cavalo” in the first round. From there on, dos Santos established himself as an elite heavyweight and became a UFC champion.

Werdum Eyeing Rematch Against JDS, Says Coach

Werdum eventually realized the potential many saw in him when he captured UFC gold back in June 2015. Many years have passed but Werdum and dos Santos never did battle a second time. Speaking to Combate, Werdum’s coach Rafael Cordeiro said his fighter wants the rematch (via Bloody Elbow).

“We believe that 2020 will be a great year with the return of our champion and will surely return to fight for the title. [A] fight with Cigano would be very interesting. I don’t know about him, but on Werdum’s side it’s something he’s wanted to do for a long time. When Werdum was champ, it didn’t make much sense. Now with both of them coming off defeats, it would be interesting.

“If you have a problem, solve it in there and do what you have to do. They are two great athletes and a rematch would be a good fight for the champion.”

Werdum is currently serving a suspension for violating the USADA anti-doping policy. He’ll be eligible to return in May 2020.