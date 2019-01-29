Coach: Fans Would “Love” McGregor vs. Cerrone

Once his suspension is up, the UFC will certainly want to get Conor McGregor booked for a fight. “The Notorious” hasn’t competed since October when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, due to his involvement in the post-fight brawl between both teams, McGregor has been handed a six-month suspension. He’ll be eligible to return to action on April 6th. One fight many fans have been discussing for McGregor is one against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Cerrone called the Irishman out after his recent victory over Alexander Hernandez at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 show last week. This is a fight that fans seem to be very excited for, as its been receiving a ton of praise and anticipation on social media. McGregor’s striking coach, Owen Roddy, was recently interviewed on Eurobash. In regards to the possibility of McGregor vs. “Cowboy,” Roddy believes everything about the match-up is “exciting” (via MMA Fighting):

“The Cerrone one, it looks good,” Roddy said. “It’s a fan favorite fight. Cerrone comes out and he looks to swing and Conor’s going to be looking to knock him out. The banter beforehand, I don’t see it being as [turbulent], I think it will be funny.

“Both guys will go back and forth and that will be exciting for fans. I think it would be a very exciting fight.”

McGregor is the hottest ticket in MMA today. So it’s no surprise that other fighters, such as Max Holloway, are also gunning for the match-up. But Roddy believes that fight fans will “love” what McGregor and Cerrone would do together inside the cage:

“[Holloway is] putting the digs in. I saw the post of him the other day in the Jameson [Distillery]…but I don’t know. I think the Cerrone one…because [McGregor and Cerrone] both engaged directly…

“Conor said he’d do it and then Cerrone said he’d do it…I think that might be in the pipeline,” Roddy said. “I can’t confirm that 100 percent obviously, but I think the fans would love it.

“It’s a great fight that people want to see. They can see the two of them in there, standing up and having a bang.”

What do you think about a potential fight between McGregor and Cerrone?