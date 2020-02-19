Coach Feels Conor McGregor Is On ‘Good Comeback Story’

Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, believes his fighter is on the right path.

McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in mixed martial arts. The “Notorious” one has become a mainstream figure and a sports icon. His run-ins with the law, however, have had many concerned. From throwing a dolly at a bus to striking a bar patron, and even reported sexual assault allegations. Many are left wondering if McGregor’s biggest enemy is himself.

Kavanagh Confident In McGregor’s Comeback Path

Speaking to RTE, SBG Ireland coach Kavanagh said that he feels McGregor is well aware of his past mistakes and has been making strides in moving forward.

“He’s spoken himself about his slips and his mistakes. He’s had to pay for those outside of the sport. I feel we’re on a good comeback story – he had a great win in January – but yeah, like most things in life you take the good with the bad, you roll with it and try to improve, learn from mistakes and get better as a human being and an athlete as you go on.”

Kavanagh went on to say that there’s a lot of misinformation being spread about his fighter. The coach chalks it up to negative headlines gaining more traction than positive ones.

McGregor returned to action back in Jan. 2020. He took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The action was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor scored a TKO victory in just 40 seconds. It’s his first victory since Nov. 2016.

It was a much-needed win for McGregor. The “Notorious” one hadn’t competed since Oct. 2018 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Many questions loomed in regard to McGregor’s motivation. At the very least, McGregor was motivated enough to make his comeback bout a successful one.

Do you buy into Conor McGregor’s comeback?