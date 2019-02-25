Coach Believes GSP Could Make UFC Return For The Right Offer

Georges St-Pierre is retired, but his coach isn’t ruling out a potential return.

Last week, St-Pierre announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. St-Pierre amassed a professional record of 26-2. He also captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title twice and won the middleweight gold once. While St-Pierre had hoped to meet UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, St-Pierre said he’s happy with his decision.

Firas Zahabi Says The Door May Be Open Slightly For GSP’s Return

St-Pierre’s longtime coach Firas Zahabi appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show today (Feb. 25). During his appearance, Zahabi said he believes “Rush” would make a comeback for the right offer (via Chamatkar Sandhu):

“He retired on Thursday and Friday morning he was there for practice. … I believe there’s a fire in Georges. I believe that one day there will be an incredible opportunity for a fight and he might come back.”

St-Pierre last competed back in Nov. 2017. He competed against Michael Bisping in the main event of UFC 217 inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden. At the time, Bisping was the UFC middleweight champion. St-Pierre ended up submitting Bisping to become the new 185-pound title holder. He vacated his gold the following month.

Do you think Georges St-Pierre will stay retired?