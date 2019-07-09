Coach Mike Brown Prefers Joanna Jedrzejczyk Fights At Flyweight

American Top Team coach Mike Brown believes in Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but would rather see her compete at flyweight.

Jedrzejczyk was once the strawweight ruler. She had five successful title defenses at 115 pounds. She only lost to Rose Namajunas twice in the division. Jedrzejczyk competed for the vacant women’s flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko back in Dec. 2018. She lost to “Bullet” via unanimous decision.

Mike Brown Wants Joanna Jedrzejczyk To Consider Permanent Flyweight Move

There is little doubt in Brown’s mind that Jedrzejczyk can rule the roost at 115 pounds again, but he prefers to see his fighter compete at 125 pounds. Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Brown explained why:

“I like her better at [125] just for health reasons cause I know she kills herself to make [115]. I know she can do it. She’s got a really strong mind and can make any weight that she wants to make. But is it her optimal weight? You know I’m not certain. I think [at 125] she’s probably the most healthy. It’s probably better for her body, long-term health, things like this. But I do believe in her and I think that she’s a superb, excellent, great fighter. I like the matchup and I’m confident in her. I think that she’ll still become champion again at 115, although I think 125 is best for her health.”

Jedrzejczyk will go one-on-one with Michelle Waterson on Oct. 12. A location has not been revealed at this time.