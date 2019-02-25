Coach: Jon Jones Is Learning New Things, And It’s Scary

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is a scary man. And according to longtime coach Mike Winkeljohn, he’s only getting scarier. Speaking to BJPenn.com recently, Winkeljohn said that, after over a decade in the sport, Jones is still learning new things. That only makes him much more dangerous inside the Octagon:

“March was a perfect time. It kept Jon in the gym and staying focused. He was the one who wanted to say he wanted to get back in there,” Winkeljohn said. “After the fight, it seemed like there was a new mature Jon Jones.

“We are seeing a resurgent of Jon Jones who is only getting better. First off, it is Jones’ IQ. He watches a lot of fight tape, and him doing more reps only makes him better. He’s learning new things and that is kind of scary.”

Jones is currently scheduled to make his first title defense since 2015. He’ll headline UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend on March 2, 2019. He’ll be facing the surging Anthony “Lionheart” Smith. This will be Jones’ second fight in only three months.

He defeated Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC 232 in December. Jones finished “The Mauler” in the third round with ground-and-pound. After his TKO win, Jones was crowned the new light heavyweight champion after longtime rival Daniel Cormier vacated the title.

What do you think we’ll see from Jones at UFC 235 on Saturday?