Jon Jones’ striking coach Brandon Gibson says his fighter continues to evolve.

Jones was last seen in action back in July 2017. It has been over a year since his last fight because he’s currently waiting on a decision from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Jones failed a UFC 214 drug test and is facing a four-year suspension. If he can return sooner than later, Gibson believes fans will see an even better version of “Bones.”

Coach: Jon Jones is Starting to Develop One-Strike KO Power

For Gibson, a mainstay at Jackson-Wink MMA, he has seen Jones develop throughout the years. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Gibson told Luke Thomas that “Bones” continues to improve:

“I think there’s still a lot of growth possible. Jon’s in his 30s now, I think he’s really starting to develop the one-strike knockout power, we saw that in the last (Daniel Cormier) fight. Before that, Jon was like a break ‘em down, break ‘em down, break ‘em down, finish, where guys were never just out cold, unconscious. I think now Jon’s really developing a lot of power for 205 and he’s gonna really start putting guys to sleep.”

Jones has always been known for his methodical approach when it comes to his fights. “Bones” will use his distance and try to pop his opponents with jabs or elbows when they are in close. He’s also found great success in the clinch and takedowns. Jones landed a head kick that rocked Cormier at UFC 214 and finished him with ground-and-pound. While that fight result was changed to a No Contest, Gibson believes it was a solid start to Jones showcasing his one-shot knockout power. Time will tell when Jones can return to action.

When Jon Jones returns, do you believe he’ll showcase one-shot knockout power?