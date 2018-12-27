Coach Believes Jon Jones Will Fight At Heavyweight For ‘Right Opportunity’

For the longest time mixed martial arts (MMA) fans have predicted that Jon Jones would one day fight at heavyweight. During his heyday as light heavyweight champion, fans talked of a superfight between Jones and then-heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Unfortunately, neither Jones or Velasquez are champions in the UFC anymore (as of this writing).

Currently, Jones is preparing to face Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of this weekend’s (Sat. December 29, 2018) UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV). The winner will be crowned the new light heavyweight champion of the UFC. Recently, Jones’ striking coach Brandon Gibson was interviewed on “The MMA Hour.”

When discussing a potential move up to heavyweight for Jones, Gibson said the former light heavyweight champ would do so for the “right opportunity” (via MMA Fighting):

“I think the day will come,” Gibson said. “I think Jon’s focus right now is just to continue his light heavyweight reign and solidify his legacy as a light heavyweight. Maybe the day will come where it’s at heavyweight, but I don’t think it’s right around the corner.

“It’s not something we’re talking about, but if the right opportunity came, I think it would be easy for Jon. I don’t think he’d put on a massive amount of weight or anything like that – I think he could go in there at kind of a more cruiserweight, like a 225, 235, and have a tremendous amount of success against these guys.

“I mean, I saw it all of the [rounds we’ve done] sparring against well known heavyweights out of the JacksonWink gym, so I know Jon’s capable of it. But I think his focus right now is a light heavyweight reign though.”

What do you think about Jones’ coach saying that “Bones” will fight at heavyweight for the “right opportunity”?