Coach: Kamaru Usman Wants To Punish Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman’s coach says his fighter wants to silence Colby Covington.

Usman turned in a one-sided thrashing over Tyron Woodley earlier this month. His pressure was too much for “The Chosen One” to handle and it earned Usman the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title via unanimous decision. This instantly set up a title defense against Covington as the two nearly came to blows just one day after Usman’s title win.

Usman’s Coach Says His Fighter Hopes To Silence Covington

Jorge Santiago is Usman’s coach and he spoke to MMAFighting.com. During the interview, Santiago made it clear that Usman wants to do more than simply get a win over Covington:

“If Kamaru had to fight Tyron Woodley again, (Woodley) would deserve that, but I think the next in line now is Colby (Covington) tried to gain some attention and you like him or not, he’s got it. He’s no Conor McGregor, but he’s reading his book on how to get attention. Kamaru wants this fight. He really wants to shut this guy up because he talks a lot. He said, ‘he’s someone I want to fight and punish.’”

UFC president Dana White confirmed that Covington is the number one contender for Usman’s gold. “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently said Jorge Masvidal is more deserving but White made it a point to show that he’s the one who makes the decisions.